Kang Ji-won in Marry My Husband to Shin Hari in Business Proposal: Popular iconic K-Drama characters

Every year several K-Dramas we come across also introduce us to iconic characters that become iconic and unique be it Na Hee-do in Twenty-Five Twenty-One or Woo Young Woo in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Let's take a look at the characters that are still popular to this day.

1. Woo Young Woo in Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Woo Young Woo played by Park Eun-bin, is a rookie autistic lawyer at the Hanbada firm, she is the first attorney with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Her lines from the series were truly iconic in the way she introduces it, "My name is Woo Young-woo. Whether it’s read straight or flipped, it’s still Woo Young-woo. Kayak, deed, rotator, noon, racecar. Woo Young-woo.

2. The Oh sisters in Little Women

Oh sisters — Oh In-Joo(Kim Go-Eun), Oh In-Kyung(Nam Ji-Hyun), and Oh In-Hye (Park Ji-Hu) were battling their demons in the series. Their sarcasm in the lines gave chills to the audience, "Which do you prefer? Rich but mean parents or incompetent but kind parents?"

3. Shin Hari in Business Proposal

Everyone knows who is Samantha and Rachel right? Well, Kim Se-jeong who played the role of Shin Hari was iconic. Her way of expressing her babies was adorable at the same time funny as well. In the series, she said, "The one on the left is Samantha and the one on the right is Rachel. I spent a whopping ten million won a piece on these babies.".

4. Kang Tae Moo in Business Proposal

The intelligent chaebol Kang Tae Moo played by Ahn Hyo-seop was egoistic but at the same most romantic. His cheesy line went viral within no time, "Do you know what my love for you and this credit card have in common? They both have no limit."

5. Kang Ji-won in Marry My Husband

Park Min-young who played the role of Kang Ji-won in Marry My Husband is etched in everyone's minds. Her coming for revenge from her best friend and her husband gave everyone chills. Kang Ji-won conversing with her best friend asks, "Can you help me throwing the trash?".

