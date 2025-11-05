Jung Kook to unveil GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition in India for the first time The journey of Jung Kook, from BTS to global stardom, will be shown through the exhibition GOLDEN: The Moments at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio from December 12, 2025 to January 11, 2026. Tickets go live on November 6 at 12 PM exclusively on BookMyShow.

New Delhi:

The world of Jung Kook of 21st century pop icons BTS comes vividly to life as GOLDEN: The Moments, a global exhibition exploring the artist’s first solo album, arrives in India for the very first time. The exhibition invites fans to step into Jung Kook’s golden universe, where creativity, performance and emotion converge.

Jung Kook’s GOLDEN: The Moments Exhibition will run from December 12, 2025 to January 11, 2026 at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. Tickets will go live on November 6th at 12 PM, exclusively on BookMyShow.

What is GOLDEN: The Moments?

Inspired by numerous journeys and experiences from Jung Kook’s early debut as the Golden Maknae to his rise as a global pop star, GOLDEN: The Moments will showcase the artist’s musical growth and creative evolution. The exhibition offers a fresh perspective on Jung Kook’s artistry through the GOLDEN album, capturing moments that shine in his unique shade of gold. This also includes his concerts filled with cheers to unseen hours of hard work.

About Jung Kook

Jung Kook (Jeon, Jeongguk) is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. Jung Kook’s solo discography features fan-favourite tracks like Euphoria, My Time, and Still With You, along with popular collaborations with global artists such as Lauv and Charlie Puth. Beyond his solo projects, he has also contributed to several BTS songs, including the Japanese single Your Eyes Tell, Stay from BE, and Run BTS from Proof.

Adding to his global acclaim, Jung Kook lent his voice to Dreamers, the official soundtrack of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which he also performed live at the opening ceremony. In July 2023, he dropped his first solo single Seven (featuring Latto) a track that went on to earn RIAA platinum certification by November the same year. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Spotify’s Top Songs Global chart, and reached No. 3 on the UK Official Singles Chart, cementing his status as a true global pop phenomenon.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Rose sets YouTube record as APT crosses 2 billion views faster than any K-pop soloist