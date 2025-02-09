K-drama featuring Ju Ji-hoon and Choo Young-woo that replaced Squid Game 2 on Netflix's top-10 list

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX INDIA Know everything about Korean drama The Trauma Center: Heroes on Call here

The popularity of K-drama has increased a lot in India in the last few years. Recently, the second season of Squid Game was released and it became the most-watched Korean drama on Netflix in no time. Now another Korean series has made its place in the latest trend. Try to understand the popularity of this series from the fact that within a few days of coming on OTT, it has made it to the top 10 list by beating Squid Game 2. The name of this series is 'The Trauma Center: Heroes on Call'. If you want to watch something other than romance and action, then The Trauma Center can be a great option for you.

What is the story of The Trauma Center: Heroes on Call?

The Trauma Center: Heroes on Call is not like any ordinary show. This medical drama shows the story of a hospital whose trauma centre does not even get the required funds, yet the doctors there make every effort to save the patient's life. This 8-episode series was released on Netflix on January 24. Although this is not the first time that a show has been made on medical history. But this show tries to show emergencies in a real way, leaving aside the romance or any other comedy-filled story in the hospital.

In its story, a surgeon named Joo Ji-hoon has recently been appointed as a trauma surgeon in Hankuk National University Hospital. He has been sent here directly as the Health Minister. Ji-hoon amazes the other doctors with his brilliant skills from the very first day. His way of treating any patient is very special because he saves his patients with a cool mind without any panic. The series also shows serious scenes of fun moments which will not let your attention be diverted from the show.

Why The Trauma Center: Heroes on Call is different?

There are many reasons to watch the series, in which apart from the story, casting also plays a big role. The actors seen in the series have done justice to their characters in every episode. Their acting will touch your heart. After watching the series, you will come to know that the job of a doctor is like a never-ending shift. Apart from this, you will also get to know a lot about surgery.

To what extent do doctors go to save the life of a patient. It can be a new experience for the audience to see how the surgeon makes the human body capable of walking again during a 3-hour operation. Let us tell you that this show is trending on Netflix.

Also Read: Made In India- A Titan Story: Jim Sarbh, Naseeruddin Shah bring forth story of India's largest consumer brand