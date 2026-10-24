Jio Hotstar does it again! Drops South Korean thriller silently in multiple Indian languages but original

A Korean film that received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival deserved more than a quiet arrival on an Indian streaming platform. Yet Colony, directed by Yeon Sang-ho of Train to Busan fame, landed on JioHotstar last week without a formal announcement or promotional push. For viewers who had been waiting to watch the zombie thriller, finding it on the platform was more a matter of chance than a planned release.

With Cannes recognition and stars such as Jun Ji-hyun, Koo Kyo-hwan and Ji Chang-wook, the film had enough going for it to warrant some attention. So why did its arrival pass without much of a buzz?

JioHotstar's silent releases are becoming a pattern

This is not the first time viewers have had to discover Korean content on JioHotstar themselves. Perfect Crown, starring IU and Byeon Woo-seok, also appeared on the platform without a formal announcement, days after its original release. For fans tracking the series, the arrival was welcome, but the lack of communication raised an obvious question: why should viewers have to keep checking the app to find out when a show is available?

A quiet release can work as a deliberate strategy, but when there is no announcement, trailer or social media post, it is difficult to tell whether the silence is intentional or simply an oversight.

Why does the promotional push feel selective?

JioHotstar's social media game appears far more visible when it comes to Hindi films and shows, select South Indian releases, Bigg Boss and Live cricket matches. These titles regularly get promotional posts and audience engagement. Bengali and Marathi films, along with Korean dramas and films, often seem to receive less attention.

Not every release needs a big campaign. But a basic announcement is hardly too much to expect from a platform that wants viewers to explore its catalogue. Korean content has a dedicated Indian audience that follows release dates, discusses shows online and actively looks for legal streaming options. Leaving viewers to discover titles by accident does little to build that connection.

Ji Chang-wook's Merry Berry Love raises another question

The uncertainty also extends to Ji Chang-wook's latest drama, Merry Berry Love, a Disney+ release. While episodes are rolling out internationally, Indian viewers have been looking for clarity on its availability and schedule. Given JioHotstar’s handling of some previous Korean releases, fans may well be bracing themselves for another title that simply appears on the app without warning.

Streaming schedules can be affected by licensing and regional rights, so a delay does not necessarily mean a platform has overlooked a show. But even a brief update would help viewers understand when to expect it, rather than leaving them guessing.

Colony deserved more than a quiet arrival

Colony follows survivors trapped inside a sealed building after a rapidly mutating virus triggers an outbreak. With Yeon Sang-ho at the helm and a cast led by Jun Ji-hyun, Koo Kyo-hwan and Ji Chang-wook, the film had a clear selling point for Indian audiences interested in Korean thrillers. While Colony is available on JioHotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, its original South Korean version remains unavailable.

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