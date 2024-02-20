'I watch for Jeong Su-min...', Marry My Husband star Song Ha-yeon shares adorable post on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Song Ha-yeon

Song Ha-yeon is currently basking in the success of the ongoing series Marry My Husband. Her portraying the role of the evil character Jeong Su-min has been praised by the netizens. Recently, the actress shared an adorable post on Instagram, thanking her fans for showering with so much love. The pictures are now going viral on social media.

Song Ha-yeon took to social media to share pictures from the sets of Marry My Husband and wrote in the caption, "Thank you, everyone". Fans flooded the comment section to thank the actress for giving them the best series and also lauded her for her brilliant acting skills. One user wrote, Such and underrated actress. Thank you for giving us headaches and laughs. You deserve more of this! I'm a fan now. We love youuuuu". Another user wrote, "Been following you since Baby&Me, you’re such a versatile actress. Hope you’ll get more interesting projects in the future. Luvv". "Love you unnie and thank you for making me proud", wrote the third user.

Fans were a bit emotional but proud at the same time as Song Ha-yeon has grown as an actress and hoped for the best for her future.

Song Ha-yeon was previously known as Kim Byul and worked in both TV shows as well as films. She has worked in TV Shows including Strongest Chill Woo, Phantom, Reset, In Still Green Days, My Daughter, Geum Sa-wol, Band of Sisters, Fight For My Way, Band of Sisters, Devilish Charm, Please Don't Date Him. Apart from TV shows, she has also worked in several films including Innocent Steps, Dasepo Naughty Girls, Love House, Baby and I, Members of Funeral, Stray Cats, Helpless, Dangerously Excited, Whistle Blower and Intimate Strangers.

For her versatility in acting, she has won several accolades for best actress including SBS Awards, KBS Awards, Korea Drama Awards, Baeksang Awards, Golden Cinema Film Festival.

Also Read: Anupamaa actor Rituraj Singh dies due to heart attack at 59

Also Read: Don 3: Farhan Akhtar welcomes Kiara Advani to 'Don Universe' opposite Ranveer Singh