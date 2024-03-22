'I thought we...', K-Drama Impossible Heir female lead Hong Su Zu faces criticism for her acting skills

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hong Su Zu

Looks like trouble is brewing for Hong Su Zu, who is the female lead in the popular Korean drama Impossible Heir. The actress is based by the netizens on social media for her poor acting skills. Despite working alongside top-notch male actors, she is unable to match their acting skills according to the netizens.

Netizens have made a compilation of her scenes from the series which is widely circulated on social media. One user wrote, "The hologram gave more emotions than her". Another user wrote, "An actor's job is to make viewers believe they are the character they're portraying. Suju's acting is not equal to her co-stars and her role as Hywon is pivotal to #TheImpossibleHeir. Since she's lead, she drags the story down."

"I was excited to watch this drama because of LJW but after seeing her, dropped it immediately. Juz can’t stand her! Some people can’t act very well but can still be pleasant to look at. Somehow even though she’s pretty, she just gets on my nerves!!", wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "Fact that she knew her character will be a heavy emotional with a twist of psycho yet I can’t see that. Only awkward expressions here and there.Thankfully her big eyes help in certain ways but that's it. Hmm, no wonder people choose Huiju's character more."

Hong Su Zu is currently the female lead of the series The Impossible Heir and plays the role of Na Hye-won. The series also stars Lee Jae-wook, Lee Jun-young, Choi Hee-jin and Robin Delaina among others. The Impossible Heir tells the story of an ambitious boy who grows up and joins an intense war of desires to become a star of his own. For the unversed, Hong Su Zu made her debut in Lovestruck in the City. She has also been featured in other series including Sweet Home Season 2 and Drama Special Season 12 Be; Twin.

