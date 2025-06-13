Did you know 'When The Phone Rings' actor Shae soo-bin was in India to shoot an ad with Siddhant Chaturvedi? 'When The Phone Rings' actress Chae Soo-bin recently came to India to shoot an ad with Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in Mumbai. The video of the ad was shared by the brand's official page on Instagram.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has recently collaborated with South Korean actress Chae Soo-bin for a romantic ad commercial. The advertisement was shot for the footwear brand Crocs Japan in Mumbai. The ad captures the vibes of Mumbai's monsoon. It must be noted that the collaboration of the Korean actress with the Gully Boy actor was kept under wraps until the official brand video was shared by Crocs Japan on the Instagram page, which went viral on social media.

Social media users reacted to its K-drama-inspired storytelling and expressed their views about the chemistry between the two actors. The caption of the post is written in the Japanese language, which translates to, "Even rainy days are like love, let's enjoy."

Siddhant Chaturvedi collabs with K-drama actor Chae Soo-bin for an ad

The video ad starts with Chae Soo-bin walking alone under an umbrella through rain-drenched streets when Siddhant Chaturvedi’s car drives by, splashing water on her. After which, she finds him fixing a flat tyre nearby. With a light-hearted smile, she offers him her umbrella, and the two walk off together under it.

Have a look at the video ad below:

On the work front

The K-drama actress Chae Soo-bin was last seen in the romantic thriller series 'When the Phone Rings' alongside Yoo Yeon-seok and Jang Gyu-ri in the lead roles. She will be next seen in the action-adventure 'Omniscient Reader: The Prophet' co-starring Lee Min-ho, Kim Jisoo and Ahn Hyo-seop in the pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in the action thriller film 'Yudhra' alongside Sarthak Khurana and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. The 32-year-old actor will be next seen in 'Dhadak 2' alongside Triptii Dimri and Vipin Sharma in key roles.

