Dead-End Job X review is out; here's what internet users have to say about Lee Jae-wook's horror series

Lee Jae-wook and Ko Min-si's horror series Dead-End Job has grabbed viewers' attention ever since it premiered on Netflix on Friday, October 30. The Korean horror series follows a young man who is in debt and takes up lucrative part-time jobs offered by a mysterious agency. However, things take a nightmarish turn when he realises that his quest to earn more money comes with unexpected dangers.

Viewers who have watched the eight-episode series have shared their reactions on platform X (formerly Twitter). Let's find out whether the series is worth watching. Several users have praised the show's storyline, cast and engaging episodes, with some saying it kept them hooked from the very beginning.

Dead-End Job X review

One user, who shared their review in Portuguese, said they finished watching Dead-End Job in one afternoon. The viewer praised the show's short episodes and the performances of the cast. Their X post translates into Engliash as: "I finished #DeadEndJob and binged it all afternoon, with short episodes and a story that really hooks you. I loved that each episode was a new job and one crazier than the last. the cast is just as great."

Another X user was impressed with the show's opening and wrote, "the start of this drama was spectacular, it hooked me from the first minute."

A third user also shared their experience of watching the series and described it as the kind of show that makes viewers stay up all night. They wrote, "This is the kind of show that keeps you up all night, and you won't even regret a single minute of it. Poor Jae-wook With every episode, he gets more flabbergasted."

See more X reactions below:

Dead-End Job: Cast, number of episodes

Besides lead actors Lee Jae-wook and Ko Min-si, the Korean drama Lee Jae-wook, Ko Min-si, Kim Min-ha, and Lee Hee-jun in key roles. The horror thriller consists of eight episodes, each with an average runtime of 35 to 44 minutes. Take a look at the episode titles below:

Episode 1: Convenience Store Rules (44m)

Episode 2: A Journey with a Pierrot (44m)

Episode 3: Milkman Vlog (38m)

Episode 4: Midnight Fantasy Cinema (40m)

Episode 5: Clinical Trial (35m)

Episode 6: The Walls Don't Talk (33m)

Episode 7: Neo World After Dark (37m)

Episode 8: Last Carnival (36m)

Apart from the original Korean version, Dead-End Job is also available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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