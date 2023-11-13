BTS V's goofy picture leaves fans in splits, say 'he is a natural beauty'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS V

Global sensation BTS is renowned not only for its captivating songs and flawless dance moves but also for holding a special place in the hearts of ARMYs. Not only this, the members always keep their fans in loop, whatever they do in their day-to-day life. The K-pop idol took to his Instagram Stories and left fans laughing out loud with his recent look.

In the photo, V is seen casually clicking a mirror selfie in what seems to be his dressing room with a clothing rack on the side. He sported a black sleeveless T-shirt with a colourful graphic. He added long blonde locks and posed seriously to prank his fans. V is known for his goofiness.

As soon as the picture went viral on social media, fans thronged the comment section. One user said, "His new favourite shirt...The fact Taehyung can pull that hair off no problems & look good, he’s a natural beauty nothing looks bad on him". Another user said, "Dang that lace front is melted too. What is he filming?". The third user commented, "Everyone saying Barbie but I immediately thought of Thor".

For the unversed, V made his solo debut with the album Layover on September 8 and has broken several records ever since. He has also been making headlines for being part of the fashion world including Celine and Cartier.

Also read: What's brewing between Mrunal Thakur and Badshah? Video of duo holding hands goes viral | WATCH

Also read: Video of Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal seeking blessings at Badrinath Dham goes viral | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News