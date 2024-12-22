Not Jungkook or Jin and Jimin, THIS is the richest BTS member

Follow us on Image Source : X Do you know who is the richest BTS member?

BTS, which stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan has a combined net worth exceeding $100 million as of 2024 that too with individual members’ net worth ranging around $20 million or more. Here is a look at the rise to fame, revenue streams, philanthropic endeavours, and economic contributions of the South Korean boy band BTS, who have enthralled audiences around the world and gone far beyond music. Their incredible journey has had a significant impact on the economy in addition to changing the global entertainment landscape.

J-Hope

The richest BTS member is J-Hope, with a net worth of $24–26 million. As a House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton, he has also released a documentary called j-hope IN THE BOX, which features his solo album and performance at Lollapalooza.

RM

The estimated net worth of BTS leader RM is between $20 and 22 million. With credits on more than 200 songs, he is well-known for his songwriting. In 2023, he was appointed as Bottega Veneta's first brand ambassador.

Jungkook and V

V and Jungkook both have net worths between $20 and 22 million. Jungkook is the global brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, and his solo debut, "Seven," peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. V is a brand ambassador for Celine and Cartier and released his solo album Layover.

Jin and Jimin

Jin and Jimin each have a net worth of almost $20 million. Jin, who is presently serving in the military, has increased sales of Ottogi's Jin Ramen, while Jimin is a global ambassador for Dior and Tiffany & Co. His debut album Face was a huge success on the Billboard charts.

Suga

With a net worth comparable to his colleagues, Suga is well-known for his solo efforts and songwriting. He began his military service on September 22, 2023, there's not much known about his individual earnings.

Aside from their financial success, BTS and its members regularly promote social causes. Their charity endeavours include financing music education for hearing-impaired pupils, as well as donations to art foundations and other societal-benefiting initiatives.

