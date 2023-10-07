BTS' J-hope surprises fans with latest update on social media, says 'he is somewhat...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' J-hope

BTS' dancing machine J-Hope surprised his fans with the latest update on the online fan community Weverse after a long time. He shared a photo of himself from the military and said that he is as content and satisfied as he used to feel during the BTS activities. Along with the photo, he said, "ARMY you all, you've been well right??.... The day (weather) has gotten quite colder!... Maybe it's because of the cold air, it's a moment where I realise that the time is passing by...It does also seem quite exciting, while also making my shoulders heavier and more reverent..."

He added, "I'm adjusting diligently quicker than I expected but.. since it is a role where I guide and help the young people/youth of ROK in things such as their first steps and also their first starts in the military organization, the pressure along with each group division is also huge. Ah...! Also, I achieved Special Forces, as I do my best every moment in a situation, and there are good results as well.

In the photo, J-Hope has a refreshing glow on his face and is seen sitting on the couch. He was also spotted wearing a military shirt. As soon as the photo was dropped, fans were nostalgic about seeing him. One user wrote, "My eyes got teary while reading, I miss you and I am so proud of you." Another user wrote, "We missed you so much Hobi...We always love you and Purple You Our Beautiful Sunshine".

For the unversed, J-Hope enlisted in the military on April 18. After J-Hope, Suga is the latest member to enlist in the military. Apart from J-Hope, Jin is also serving his duty in the military. Recently, the BTS agency shared that they would be revealing the enlistment dates of RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook by the end of this year.

