BLACKPINK Jisoo's sister Ji Yoon's latest photoshoot shocks netizens | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BLACKPINK Jisoo's sister Ji Yoon

Someone who has gained attention is Jisoo's elder sister Ji Yoon. She has always gained attention for her flawless visuals and it's certain that visuals run in the family. Over the years netizens haven't stopped gushing over the two sister's visuals. Despite not being in the entertainment industry, her perfect visual appearance has always been a topic of public interest. Her series of pictures have gone viral on social media. Ji Yoon has posted recently posted on Instagram. Along with the post, the caption read, "The last one...Had so much fun shooting".

As soon as the pictures were posted, netizens thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "OMG so pretty...These genes in the family are so unreal". Another user wrote, "Wonderful photoshoot...You look amazing". Seeing her pictures, people started speculating that she might be making her debut.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK member Jisoo will reportedly star in an upcoming film titled Omniscient Reader opposite Lee Min Ho. The K-pop idol is currently in talks and is thinking of considering taking up the role. This will mark Jisoo's first role in a major project. She reportedly will be playing the role of Lee Ji Hae. According to reports, the upcoming project will also feature Nana, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, and Jung Sung Il.

She recently broke up with actor Ahn Bo Hyun. According to reports, Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun have returned to being good colleagues. Soon after BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment confirmed the news. She also released a single track Flower, which garnered popularity within a short period of time. The lead single became the highest-charting song by a Korean female Soloist.

Also read: My Demon to Daily Dose of Sunshine: Upcoming K-Dramas you need to look out in November

Also read: Deepika Padukone makes dazzling appearance at the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai | Watch

Latest Entertainment News