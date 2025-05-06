Baeksang Award 2025: IU and Park Bo-gum lose, Kim Tae Ri wins best actress | See Full winners list South Korea’s most prestigious award ceremony, Baeksang Award, honoured television, film and theatre artists on April 5, 2025.

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards were hosted on Monday night. South Korea’s most prestigious award ceremony honoured television, film and theatre artists on April 5, 2025. While the highest rated Korean drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, won several awards, it failed to provide best actor and actress awards to its lead cast, IU and Park Bo-gum. Let's have a complete list of winners here.

TV/Drama Awards

Grand Prize: Culinary Class Wars

Best Drama: When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Actor: Ju Ji Hoon for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Best Actress: Kim Tae Ri for Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Best Supporting Actor: Choi Dae Hoon for When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye Ran for When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Variety Show: Punghyanggo

Best Educational Show: Special-Hakjeon

Best Male Entertainer: Shin Dong Yup

Best Female Entertainer: Lee Soo Ji

Best Director: Song Yeon Hwa for Doubt

Best Screenplay: Im Sang Choon for When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best New Actor: Choo Young Woo for The Tale of Lady Ok

Best New Actress: Chae Won Bin for Doubt

Best Technical Direction: Jang Yeong Gyu for Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Film Awards

Grand Prize: Hong Kyung Pyo for Harbin

Best Film: Harbin

Best Actor: Jo Jung Suk for Pilot

Best Actress: Jeon Do Yeon for Revolver

Best Director: Oh Seung-wook for Revolver

Best Supporting Actor: Yoo Jae Myung for Land of Happiness

Best Supporting Actress: Claudia Kim for Normal Family

Best New Actor: Jung Sung Il for Uprising

Best New Actress: Roh Yoon Seo for Hear Me: Our Summer

Best New Director: Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons

Best Technical Direction: Jo Young Wook for Uprising

Gucci Impact Award: The Land of Morning Calm

Prizm Popularity Award: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner

For the unversed, established in 1965, the Baeksang Arts Awards are widely recognised as one of South Korea’s most prestigious honours in film and television.

