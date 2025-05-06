Baeksang Award 2025: IU and Park Bo-gum lose, Kim Tae Ri wins best actress | See Full winners list

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards were hosted on Monday night. South Korea’s most prestigious award ceremony honoured television, film and theatre artists on April 5, 2025. While the highest rated Korean drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, won several awards, it failed to provide best actor and actress awards to its lead cast, IU and Park Bo-gum. Let's have a complete list of winners here.
TV/Drama Awards
- Grand Prize: Culinary Class Wars
- Best Drama: When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Best Actor: Ju Ji Hoon for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
- Best Actress: Kim Tae Ri for Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born
- Best Supporting Actor: Choi Dae Hoon for When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye Ran for When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Best Variety Show: Punghyanggo
- Best Educational Show: Special-Hakjeon
- Best Male Entertainer: Shin Dong Yup
- Best Female Entertainer: Lee Soo Ji
- Best Director: Song Yeon Hwa for Doubt
- Best Screenplay: Im Sang Choon for When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Best New Actor: Choo Young Woo for The Tale of Lady Ok
- Best New Actress: Chae Won Bin for Doubt
- Best Technical Direction: Jang Yeong Gyu for Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born
Film Awards
- Grand Prize: Hong Kyung Pyo for Harbin
- Best Film: Harbin
- Best Actor: Jo Jung Suk for Pilot
- Best Actress: Jeon Do Yeon for Revolver
- Best Director: Oh Seung-wook for Revolver
- Best Supporting Actor: Yoo Jae Myung for Land of Happiness
- Best Supporting Actress: Claudia Kim for Normal Family
- Best New Actor: Jung Sung Il for Uprising
- Best New Actress: Roh Yoon Seo for Hear Me: Our Summer
- Best New Director: Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons
- Best Technical Direction: Jo Young Wook for Uprising
- Gucci Impact Award: The Land of Morning Calm
- Prizm Popularity Award: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner
For the unversed, established in 1965, the Baeksang Arts Awards are widely recognised as one of South Korea’s most prestigious honours in film and television.
