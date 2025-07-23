All of Us Are Dead 2 begins: Here’s who’s joining the cast The zombies are coming back! Netflix has started production on All of Us Are Dead 2, introducing new stars Kim Si Eun, Roh Jae Won, and Lee Min Jae to the survival drama.

New Delhi:

The first season of the Korean zombie series 'All of Us Are Dead' gained tremendous popularity on Netflix, back in 2022. Now the second season of this much awaited series has officially entered the production stage. Netflix announced this with a teaser video on social media, which has increased the excitement of the fans even more.

This time too, the direction command is in the hands of Lee Jae-kyu and Kim Nam-soo, who have also directed the first season. The screenwriter is Chon Song-il, credited with popular dramas such as ‘Your Honor’ and ‘King The Land’. The makers have not yet revealed the official release date of 'All of Us Are Dead 2', but the filming teaser has ignited excitement among fans.

Second season announced

The first season of 'All of Us Are Dead' was released in 2022 and it set a viewership record of over 560 million hours in 28 days. Based on the backdrop of high school, this series showed students battling a deadly virus that turns humans into zombies.

Watch the video here:

Now the story is moving in a new direction in the sequel. This time the virus has targeted Seoul University. In the first season, the heroine 'Nam On-jo', who survived from Hyosan High School and is now a university student, will once again find herself in a battle of life and death. But this time neither her old friends are with her nor any familiar face.

Which characters will return?

In season 2, old characters like Park Ji-hoo (Nam On-jo), Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon will reprise their roles. At the same time, new faces include Lee Min-jae, Yoon Ga-ee and 'Squid Game' fame Kim Si-wool and Ro Jae-won will be seen. In All of Us Are Dead 2, the virus is going to engulf a new place and new people and this new challenge will once again take the audience on a journey of adventure and entertainment.

Also Read: BTS members Jimin, V, Jungkook spotted at Los Angeles restaurant, video goes viral | Watch