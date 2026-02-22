All of Us Are Dead Season 2: When will Blue Dragon Award-winning series return to Netflix?

New Delhi:

The fans of the popular Korean zombie show All of Us Are Dead have finally received a major update regarding the highly anticipated release of Season 2, although the Netflix OTT release date is still a mystery. After several months of shooting, the team has finally completed filming on February 19, 2026. Fans of All of Us Are Dead are eagerly waiting for the show's return.

While several reports suggested that the shooting of Season 2 has not been entirely smooth, reports also suggested that the shooting of All of Us Are Dead has been plagued by several delays. There were rumours of conflicts between the large cast and the team. If these reports are to be believed then it was difficult to coordinate the shooting schedule around the commitments of the cast members.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 enters post-production stage

However, the team has managed to overcome these obstacles and has almost reached the end of the production process, which took almost seven months to complete. Now that the cameras have stopped rolling and the final scenes have been filmed, the series has entered the post-production stage, where editing, sound effects, and heavy graphics will be implemented before Netflix announces the release date.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Netflix release date awaited

There has been no official announcement from Netflix yet. Earlier reports had suggested a possible release in December 2026, but the series is not part of Netflix’s 2026 lineup, which makes this timeline questionable.

However, given the fact that the series has a lot of special effects and post-production work necessary for a zombie series, many people in the industry are now speculating that the premiere date could be pushed back to early 2027. Until then, though, fans will simply have to wait.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 cast

Season 2 is expected to include familiar faces such as Park Ji-Hu (Nam On-jo), Yoon Chan-Young (Lee Cheong-san), and Cho Yi-Hyun (Choi Nam-ra), among others.

