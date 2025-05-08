5 highest-rated Korean dramas of all time: Park Bo Gum and IU's show takes first spot | See Full List Have a look at the top 5 Korean drama series that got top ratings on IMDb. These top 5 shows are available on Netflix.

The magic of Korean drama is increasing over the years. Even in the year 2025, several great K-Dramas have attracted the audience with their excellent content, interesting stories, and brilliant acting. Whether it is Crash Landing on You, a cross-border love saga or Goblin, a fantasy romance, the craze of K-drama is increasing in India. Today, we will tell you about some such K-dramas, which have got the highest rating on IMDb and you can easily watch them on Netflix.

1. When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines is an emotional rollercoaster set in the quiet coastal town of Jeju. Spanning multiple seasons, each chapter unfolds a different story of setbacks and triumphs, proving that love thrives even in the toughest of circumstances. Within weeks of its release, When Life Gives You Tangerine topped the charts. It is the table topper with a rating of 9.2 on IMDb.

2. Reply 1988

This epic K-drama brings back old memories. Set in the late 1980s, the story is about the lives of five friends and their families living in a small neighbourhood in Seoul. It was aired in November 2015 and is the highest-rated K-drama series ever on cable TV. Starring Lee Hye Ri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Go Kyung Pyo, Park Bo Gum and Lee Dong Hwi, this K-drama was the third instalment of tvn's Reply series. Reply 1988 is second on the list with a rating of 9 IMDB rating.

3. Alchemy of Souls

With 30 episodes and two highly entertaining seasons, the series follows the journey of a powerful sorceress who meets a man from a prestigious family and attempts to change his destiny. Lee Jae Wook, Go Eun Jung, and Hwang Min Hyun made fans go crazy over this fantasy drama, with fans giving it an 8.7 rating on IMDb.

4. Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You brought K-drama into the global spotlight, thanks to its widespread international recognition. Starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, this cross-border love story tells the tale of a South Korean heiress who falls in love with an elite North Korean soldier. Released in 2019, Crash Landing has an 8.7 rating on IMDb.

5. Mr Sunshine

Mr. Sunshine also has an 8.7 rating on IMDb. This top-rated K-drama is set in Seoul in the early 1900s and tells the story of a heartwarming romance between a US Marine Corps captain and a noblewoman who is a sniper for the Righteous Army. Lee Byung Hun, Kim Tae Ri, Yoo Yeon Seok, Kim Min Jung, and Byun Yo Han are the lead actors of this K-drama.

These dramas are followed by Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's 2024 release Queen Of Tear with an 8.2 IMDb rating, which is ahead of the most watched Korean drama, Squid Game with an IMDb rating of 8.

