4th Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025: Park Bo-Gum, Ju Ji-Hoon wins Popularity and Best Actor awards | See list

On Friday, July 18, 2025, the fourth edition of the Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025 winners were announced in an award ceremony. South Korean actor Park Bo-Gum, who rose to fame for his role as 'Yang Gwan-sik' from Netflix's series 'When Life Gives You Tangerines', received the Popularity Award. However, actress and singer IU, who also starred in the romantic drama series, won the Best Actress award.

Let's have a look at the full winners list here:

Grand Prize (Daesang): When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Drama: The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Best New Actor: Choo Young Woo for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Best New Actress: Kim Min Ha for Way Back Love

Best Actor: Ju Ji Hoon for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Best Actress: IU for When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Kwang Goo for Karma

Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye Ran for When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best New Female Entertainer: Mimi for Kian is CEO

Best New Male Entertainer: Moon Sang Hoon for The Blank Menu for You

Best Male Entertainer: Kian84 for Kian’s Bizarre B&B

Best Female Entertainer: Lee Soo Ji for SNL Korea 6, SNL Korea 7

Best Variety Show: Culinary Class Wars

Park Bo-Gum shares pictures from the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025

Taking to the Instagram handle, the Good Boy actor Park Bo-Gum shared a series of pictures of himself along with the star cast of 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' from the award function. He captioned the post as, "Thank you to everyone who loves #폭싹속았수다 To everyone who loves #WhenLifeGivesYouTangerines, thank you so much!"

Have a look at Park Bo-Gum's post below:

It is significant to note that Park Bo-Gum, Lee Hyeri, Lee Joon Hyuk, and IU were chosen for the Popularity Award. Yeonjun from the South Korean boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER bagged the OST Popularity Award. However, the LH U+ Good Influence Award was presented to Ji Ye-eun.

