The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards honoured the best of South Korean cinema, with Na Hong-jin's sci-fi thriller HOPE taking home the Best Picture award. Lee Chang-dong's Possible Love emerged as one of the biggest winners of the evening, securing four awards, including Best Actor for Sul Kyung Gu and Best Actress for Jeon Do Yeon. The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul.

Full winners list of the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards

The ceremony also honoured several other films and performers across various categories. Take a look at the complete list of winners below:

Best Picture: HOPE

Best Director: Yoon Ga Eun (The World of Love)

Best Actor: Sul Kyung Gu (Possible Love)

Best Actress: Jeon Do Yeon (Possible Love)

Achievement Award: Ahn Sung Ki

Best Supporting Actor: Koo Kyo Hwan (Colony)

Best Supporting Actress: Cho Yeo Jeong (Possible Love)

Best New Actor: Park Ji Hoon (The King’s Warden)

Best New Actress: Seo Su Bin (The World of Love)

Best New Director: Kim Mi Jo (The Journey to Gyeongju)

Popular Star Awards: Park Ji Hoon (The King’s Warden), Shin Min Ah (The Eyes), Park Ji Hyun (Wild Sing), Oh Jung Se (Wild Sing)

Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film: The King’s Warden

Best Screenplay: Lee Chang Dong, Oh Jung Mi (Possible Love)

Best Cinematography and Lighting: Hong Kyung Pyo, Park Jeong Woo (HOPE)

Best Art Direction: Han Ah Reum (Good News)

Best Music: Lee Min Hwi (Pavane)

Best Technical Achievement: Yoo Sang Seob, Lee Won Haeng (HUMINT, stunt)

Best Editing: Kim Sang Bum (Good News)

Best Short Film: Hong Seung Gi (Mungchi)

Sul Kyung Gu makes history with fourth Best Actor win

Notably, Possible Love actor Sul Kyung Gu created history at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards by becoming the first actor to win the Best Actor award four times. He received this year's honour for his performance in Possible Love. He had previously won the award for his performances in films such as Peppermint Candy, Public Enemy and The Book of Fish.

The ceremony celebrated achievements across acting, direction, writing and technical categories. The red carpet event and the award ceremony were aired on KBS Entertainment's official YouTube channel.

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