Zendaya rubbishes pregnancy rumours with Tom Holland after trending over TikTok prank

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Recently, the Spider-Man actress made headlines after speculations rose fast on Twitter about Zendaya expecting her first child with co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland. Hours later the actress herself took to Instagram to quash the rumours. Annoyed and irked over the news, she clarified that there is no truth in it. Posting a photo with a black background, Zendaya wrote, "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter..." continuing, "Just making stuff up for no reason...weekly."

How Zendaya's pregnancy rumour erupt?

The rumour started on Twitter with a prank on TikTok where a fan-made edit featured an ultrasound picture. It was used in a way that looked like it was posted by Zendaya on Instagram. The video then cuts to Kris Jenner dancing to the song 'Lady Marmalade.' The prank video tricking people on TikTok crossed social media platforms and led to many more memes and jokes, with people believing the news about the Holywood celebrity couple. Soon, Zendaya became a trending topic because of the 'pregnancy' rumor. Later, fans took to social media to express disappointment over the fake news. ALSO READ: 'Wait Zendaya is pregnant?' Twitter is confused after Spider-Man actress' video goes viral

As Tom and Zendaya, the couple has been going strong. On actor's birthday, Zendaya shared a picture of the two and wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest." A fashion publication published a story on Holland where they mentioned him as Mr Zendaya.