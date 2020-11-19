Image Source : TWITTER/@GALGADOT Wonder Woman 1984 to debut in US theatres and on HBO Max

Superhero movie 'Wonder Woman 1984' will debut simultaneously in US theaters and on AT&T Inc’s HBO Max streaming service. It will be free for its subscribers for the first month starting on Christmas Day, Warner Bros. said on Thursday. The film will also debut in international theatres on December 16.

Sharing the news with fans, lead star Gal Gadot took to Twitter. She wrote, “IT’S TIME. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come. I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it. So.. you can watch it IN THEATERS (they’re doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can watch it on HBOMax from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in.”

Meanwhile, director Patty Jenkins retweeted the same with the caption "I can't wait for the world to see this amazing woman on the screen. She'll blow your mind and warm your heart. @GalGadot killed it in this film, and she does all that great and hard work for only the most honorable reasons. She is a true #Wonderwoman so I hope you enjoy #WW84."

I can't wait for the world to see this amazing woman on the screen. She'll blow your mind and warm your heart. @GalGadot killed it in this film, and she does all that great and hard work for only the most honorable reasons. She is a true #Wonderwoman so I hope you enjoy #WW84 https://t.co/Q7fYuNAEab — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) November 19, 2020

Earlier, she tweeted “THE TIME HAS COME. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season. Watch it IN THEATERS, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBOMAX where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it.”

After the first month for free on HBO Max, Wonder Woman 1984 will play in theatres for an additional few weeks before being made available for rental on demand.