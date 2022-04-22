Will Smith & Jada Pinkett heading for divorce? Latter says 'focusing on deep healing' after Oscars slap fiasco

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BELLEIN Will Smith & Jada Pinkett

Amidst the ongoing divorce rumors between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk season five featured a statement from Jada Pinkett Smith. In the statement, Jada revealed that the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing since her husband Will Smith's recent Oscars slap controversy. As per Billboard, the premiere episode of Red Table Talk season five premiered on Wednesday (April 20), the first installment since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face during the live telecast of Oscars 2022.

To open the episode, which featured Janelle Monae as a guest, a title card with a statement from Jada Pinkett Smith appeared on the screen. "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls," the message read, as per Billboard. "Until then... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us," the statement concluded.

While presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscars, Chris Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia areata, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!" A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards.

While accepting his first-ever Oscar for best actor (leading role) in 'King Richard', Smith apologized to the Academy and fellow nominees but did not mention Rock.

However, after receiving backlash for his disorderly behaviour, Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock and Academy on his social media handle.

On March 29, there was a short virtual meeting between Smith, Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, initiated by Smith. A few hours later, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, claiming he "willfully accept any and all consequences for my conduct."

Soon after the Academy's statement, Smith resigned from his AMPAS membership and the Academy continued its investigation. The Academy then moved up its meeting, where it banned Smith from its events for the next 10 years.

