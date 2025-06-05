'Wicked: For Good' trailer out: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo return with romantic musical witch saga | Watch The makers of the romantic musical film 'Wicked: For Good' dropped the official trailer on social media platforms on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The film stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the lead roles.

New Delhi:

The much-awaited trailer of the second instalment of the romantic musical film 'Wicked' titled 'Wicked: For Good' has been released by the makers on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The Hollywood film features Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode in the lead roles.

The Hollywood romantic musical film is directed by Jon M Chu and written by Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox and L Frank Baum. The movie follows Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo), the future Wicked Witch of the West, and her relationship with Glinda (played by Ariana Grande), the Good Witch of the North. The film 'Wicked: For Good' is adapted from the 2024 film 'Wicked' and is scheduled to hit the silver screens on November 21, 2025.

'Wicked: For Good' trailer is out now

The trailer showcases the dramatic shift in the relationship between Glinda and Elphaba. The 2-minute and 46-second trailer also features breathtaking visuals and is filled with vibrant colours. This film has an amazing line of soulful soundtracks by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, and the lyrics of these songs were penned by Stephen Schwartz.

Watch the trailer here:

Taking to social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, the makers of the film shared the video trailer on Thursday. The description of the trailer reads, "The epic conclusion comes to theatres this November. Watch the #WickedForGood trailer now." The official trailer has garnered over one million views and thousands of comments ever since it was posted on the YouTube channel of Universal Pictures.

For those who don't know, the first part of this movie, 'Wicked', was released in 2024 and was well received by the audience. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the total box office collection of 'Wicked' was Rs 1381.19 crore worldwide.

