Who was Kaylee Hottle? Deaf-mute actress known for playing Jia in 'Godzilla vs Kong' dies at 18

New Delhi:

Actor Kaylee Hottle, who won hearts with her performance as Jia in Godzilla vs Kong, has died in a car accident. She was 18. Kaylee and her father were both deaf and belonged to a multi-generational deaf family.

Kaylee Hottle dies at 18

The tragic news was shared by her father, Joshua Hottle, through a Facebook livestream in American Sign Language. He later confirmed to TMZ that Kaylee died in a road accident in Maryland. According to Variety, he was travelling from Texas to bring her body home.

The Texas School for the Deaf, where Kaylee was a senior, also confirmed her death with a heartfelt statement on social media. "It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland," the school's statement read.

"Our hearts are with Kaylee's family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time. At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee's family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident."

Details of the accident

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, the accident took place in Ijamsville, Maryland, at around 2:50 am local time on Tuesday, as per BBC. Investigators believe speeding may have contributed to the single-vehicle crash.

Officials said the 19-year-old driver suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Another passenger who was in the vehicle refused medical assistance at the scene.

What was Kaylee Hottle's role in Godzilla vs Kong?

Kaylee made her acting debut as Jia, a deaf orphan who shares a special bond with Kong, in the 2021 film Godzilla vs Kong. She reprised the role in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, released in 2024. She featured in the film alongside Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall. Her performance in Godzilla vs Kong also earned her a nomination for the Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor. She was also preparing for many other acting projects.

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