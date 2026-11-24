The latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer has given X-Men fans a moment they have waited years to see on screen. James Marsden's Cyclops finally delivers the iconic line, "To me, my X-Men!" as he calls his fellow mutants to unite for battle. The brief moment has quickly become one of the biggest talking points from the trailer.

But the line is more than just a nostalgic callback to the X-Men franchise. It reflects Scott Summers' position within the team and his responsibility as its field leader. By rallying the mutants, Cyclops appears to take charge as they prepare to face the threat ahead.

What does 'To me, my X-Men' mean?

The phrase is a rallying cry used by Cyclops to bring the X-Men together before a fight. It is also a reminder of his role as the team's field leader. Scott Summers aka Cyclops is traditionally the one who coordinates the team's actions on the battlefield and leads his fellow mutants into combat.

The moment also comes with a possible emotional implication. Cyclops referring to the mutants as "his X-Men" has led to speculation about whether Professor Xavier could be absent or lost by the time this scene takes place. However, the trailer does not confirm this, and viewers will have to wait for the film to learn more.

Who is the leader of X-Men?

While Professor Charles Xavier founded the X-Men and remains their guiding figure, Cyclops is typically responsible for leading the team in the field. His command in the trailer therefore carries significance. It gives audiences a glimpse of the leadership role he may play in the upcoming battle.

X-Men movies in order

James Marsden first played Cyclops in the original X-Men film, released in 2000. The franchise has since expanded across several films and timelines. Here is the release order of the X-Men movies:

X-Men (2000) X2 (2003) X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) X-Men: First Class (2011) The Wolverine (2013) X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) Deadpool (2016) X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) Logan (2017) Deadpool 2 (2018) Dark Phoenix (2019) The New Mutants (2020) Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Avengers: Doomsday will release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day before its US release.

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