Where to watch '28 Years Later': New zombie thriller hits theatres first, find out which OTT will stream The highly anticipated 28 Years Later hits US theaters on June 20, 2025, offering fans a gripping new chapter in the zombie saga. Streaming and digital rental options are expected approximately four months later, around fall 2025.

New Delhi:

The long-awaited third instalment of the post-apocalyptic zombie franchise, 28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, is finally here. The film opens in theaters nationwide in the US on Friday, June 20, 2025, delivering a fresh story set 28 years after the events of 28 Weeks Later. Starring Jodie Comer as Isla, a woman with memory loss, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as her scavenger husband Jamie, the film promises the same gripping horror and tension fans love.

Where can you watch 28 Years Later?

For now, 28 Years Later is only available in movie theatres. The film is not yet available for streaming or digital purchase. If you want to catch the movie, your best bet is to head to theatres—check local showtimes via services like Fandango.

When Will 28 Years Later stream on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

28 Years Later is a Sony Pictures release, and while it's not currently available on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, streaming is expected in the near future. Netflix has an existing deal with Sony that allows it to stream Sony’s films during the “Pay 1” window, which typically begins about four months after a theatrical release.

Following this pattern, 28 Years Later is likely to arrive on Netflix around late October 2025. Until then, digital purchase or rental options on platforms like Amazon Prime Video will also become available, but the movie won’t be free to stream with a Prime subscription initially.

Summary:

28 Years Later premieres in U.S. theaters on June 20, 2025.

Streaming on Netflix is expected in fall 2025, roughly four months after theatrical release.

Digital purchase and rental will be available on platforms like Amazon Prime Video after the theatrical run.

So for fans eager to see the latest chapter in the Rage virus saga, theatres are the only option right now—Netflix streaming is just a few months away!