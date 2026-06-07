When is Ice Age: Boiling Point releasing? Know what to expect from the sixth main installment

New Delhi:

The brand-new teaser trailer and poster for Ice Age: Boiling Point, the highly anticipated next chapter in the iconic herd's adventures, were recently released. The film will be released exclusively in theaters, in both English and Hindi, on February 5, 2027. The world filled with a mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger, a sloth and plenty of prehistoric chaos is set to return again.

For the unversed, Ice Age, one of the most popular animated franchises of all time, is officially returning to the big screen with Ice Age: Boiling Point and the excitement is building rapidly.

What's in the Ice Age: Boiling Point teaser

After generating immense curiosity among audiences with a first look at CinemaCon, the makers released the teaser trailer and poster of the film, offering fans another thrilling glimpse of the film. The teaser reunites Manny (voiced by Ray Romano), Diego (voiced by Denis Leary), Sid (voiced by John Leguizamo), Buck (voiced by Simon Pegg), and Ellie (voiced by Queen Latifah). Joining them are fan-favorites Scrat, Crash, Eddie, and Baby Scrat.

Watch the teaser here:

Ice Age: Boiling Point release date

This time, the beloved herd is launched into the air by a volcanic eruption, embarking on a spectacular, thrill-filled journey through a land of dinosaurs and lava, venturing deep into a Lost World that is more dangerous than ever. Directed by John Donkin, the film is packed with the hilarious mishaps and signature humor that Ice Age fans have always loved. Ice Age: Boiling Point promises to be a memorable family entertainer. Produced by Walt Disney Studios, Ice Age: Boiling Point will be released in theaters only, in English and Hindi, on February 5, 2027.

About the franchise

For the unversed, Ice Age the highly successful animation film series featuring Manny, Sid, and Diego's adventures during prehistoric times. Some of the most notable films under the series are Ice Age (March 15, 2002), Ice Age: The Meltdown (March 31, 2006), Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (July 1, 2009), Ice Age: Continental Drift (July 13, 2012), and Ice Age: Collision Course (July 22, 2016). More films were eventually added to the list, such as the recently released Disney+ original film The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (January 28, 2022).

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