Saturday, October 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. What's brewing between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper? Duo spotted in New York City

What's brewing between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper? Duo spotted in New York City

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper enjoyed a surprise dinner date in New York City after the supermodel ended her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. Know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2023 20:44 IST
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

Fans are left in surprise and excitement after Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted together for a surprise dinner date in New York City. According to a report in Daily Mail, The model was seen wearing a skirt and cropped white skirt which showed her toned midriff. She paired it up with a black leather jacket. Whereas Bradley Cooper wore a blue T-shirt, a plaid shirt and denim. As soon as the pictures of them together went viral on social media, fans were happy for the duo and some were confused. One user wrote, "Are you kidding?....Omg, soo cute! Happy for them!". Another wrote, "They look cute together".

For the unversed, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio previously sparked romance rumours but it fizzled out soon. Gigi and singer Zayn Malik were previously in a relationship and they split in 2022. The ex-couple shares their daughter together named Khai.

Whereas Bradley had married Jennifer Esposito in 2006 and got divorced after one year.  He also dated Zoe Saldaña from 2011 to 2013. Bradley began dating Suki Waterhouse in 2013 and their relationship ended two years later. He then dated Irina Shayk from 2015 to 2019 and they have a daughter together, Lea de Seine.

Also read: BTS' J-hope surprises fans with latest update on social media, says 'he is somewhat...'

Also read: Kareena Kapoor announces new project with filmmaker Rohit Shetty, shares update on Instagram

 

Latest Hollywood News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Hollywood Section

Top News

Related Hollywood News

Latest News