What's brewing between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper? Duo spotted in New York City

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

Fans are left in surprise and excitement after Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted together for a surprise dinner date in New York City. According to a report in Daily Mail, The model was seen wearing a skirt and cropped white skirt which showed her toned midriff. She paired it up with a black leather jacket. Whereas Bradley Cooper wore a blue T-shirt, a plaid shirt and denim. As soon as the pictures of them together went viral on social media, fans were happy for the duo and some were confused. One user wrote, "Are you kidding?....Omg, soo cute! Happy for them!". Another wrote, "They look cute together".

For the unversed, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio previously sparked romance rumours but it fizzled out soon. Gigi and singer Zayn Malik were previously in a relationship and they split in 2022. The ex-couple shares their daughter together named Khai.

Whereas Bradley had married Jennifer Esposito in 2006 and got divorced after one year. He also dated Zoe Saldaña from 2011 to 2013. Bradley began dating Suki Waterhouse in 2013 and their relationship ended two years later. He then dated Irina Shayk from 2015 to 2019 and they have a daughter together, Lea de Seine.

Also read: BTS' J-hope surprises fans with latest update on social media, says 'he is somewhat...'

Also read: Kareena Kapoor announces new project with filmmaker Rohit Shetty, shares update on Instagram

Latest Hollywood News