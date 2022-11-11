What Black Panther Wakanda Forever's post-credit scene means for T'Challa and franchise's future

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BLACKPANTHER Black Panther Wakanda Forever has been released in cinema halls

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released in cinema halls worldwide on November 11. The reviews on social media are largely positive and fans are eagerly waiting their turn to catch the latest Marvel Studios' spectacle on the big screens. Like all Marvel films, the Black Panther sequel too has a post-credit scene that has hinted where the franchise is headed at. While many may be wondering what it holds for the future of the MCU or whether or not a third Black panther movie will be made. We have got you covered.

What is the Black Panther 2 post-credit scene?

After the film ends, Shuri (Letitia Wright) is still crying on the beach. Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) comes to join her. But she is not alone. She’s got a young boy with her, named Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun). The audience learns that he’s the son of T’Challa and Nakia. He calls himself Prince T'Challa. He is the heir to the throne of Wakanda.

Nakia explains T’Challa wanted Toussaint to grow up away from the pressures of the throne which is why he remained hidden. We also learn Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) met him at some point. Shuri is surprised but happy. Shuri chats with the little boy and then he shares one more secret with her. He says that Toussaint is only his Haitian name. His real name is T’Challa, named after his father, played by Chadwick Boseman.

New T'Challa introduced. What does it mean for Black Panther franchise?

There is the possibility that Prince T'Challa could be the new Black Panther in the coming future. Most of all, the post-credits scene also explains why Nakia did not attend T'Challa's funeral. The introduction of Prince T'Challa is also cathartic for Shuri and Chadwick Boseman's fans, who have been missing the star since his death in 2020 due to colon cancer.

