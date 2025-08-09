Weapons X review: Julia Garner and Josh Brolin's horror mystery film gets mixed reactions Read what netizens are saying about Julia Garner and Josh Brolin's horror film 'Weapons', which hit the screens on August 8, 2025. The film is written and directed by Zach Cregger.

Zach Cregger's directorial film 'Weapons' has become the talk of the town because of its gripping storyline. The psychological horror mystery film was released in theatres on Friday, August 8, 2025. It features Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Cary Christopher, Jason Turner, Anny Jules, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan and others in the lead roles.

It is significant to note that critics have given this film 8 out of 10 stars on IMDb. Read on to know what social media users are saying about this film.

Weapons X review

So far, the horror film has been receiving a mixed response from the viewers. One user praised the writer and director for making this kind of original horror film. He wrote, "Weapons (2025) is an original Horror film crafted from pain. It’s so inspiring to see a writer/director reach new heights, ignite excitement from cinema lovers, & deal with their shit all at the same time. Cregger’s latest entry into the Horror genre is fresh, exhilarating, horrifying, & fun. 4.5/5."

However, some users pointed out some flaws in the movie. One user wrote, "#Weapons Movie started slow, peaked briefly, then dipped into cliché territory Felt like a mashup of horror’s greatest Hits Don’t get the hype & don't get those who tell you with straight face that they just witnessed PEAK It wasn't bad but not Great either Standards are in Mud."

Another user didn't like the ending of the film. However, he praised the originality in the screenplay. He wrote, "Weapons didn’t really work for me. I appreciated the originality in the screenplay, but the climax ruined it all, a complete waste of such a well-built world. Hollywood clearly knows how to take something great and wreck it with a terrible ending."

Weapons trailer

The makers of the film 'Weapons' dropped the official trailer on April 29, 2025. The 1-minute and 55-second long trailer has garnered over 21 lakh views since its release.

What is the story of Weapons?

The film follows the mysterious case of seventeen children from the same classroom who mysteriously run away on the same night, after apparently being kidnapped by an invisible force. Produced by Zach Cregger, Raphael Margules, Miri Yoon, Roy Lee and JD Lifshitz under the banners of New Line Cinema, Subconscious, Vertigo Entertainment, and BoulderLight Pictures. It is distributed by Warner Bros Pictures.

