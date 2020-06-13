Image Source : INSTAGRAM Warner Bros delays theatrical release of ‘Tenet,’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Warner Bros has decided to push back the release dates of two of its much-anticipated projects – Christopher Nolan’s espionage thriller “Tenet” and Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film “Wonder Woman 1984”. “Tenet”, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, Dimple Kapadia and Himesh Patel, has been delayed by two weeks. The film, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on July 17, will now bow out on July 31.

However, to mark the 10th anniversary of Nolan’s sci-fi blockbuster “Inception”, the studio is re-releasing the film in the US theatres on July 17.

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet,’ a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31.

“It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to ‘Tenet’’s” opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

Gal Gadot-led DC superhero movie “Wonder Woman 1984” has been postponed by Warner Bros from August 14 to October 2.

The film, a sequel to 2017 movie, has been delayed for the second time. It was originally set to release on June 5, but was pushed back until August due to the coronavirus-induced theatre shutdown in many countries across the globe. it also features actors Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig.

