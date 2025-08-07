Ice Cube’s War of the Worlds gets 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, called 2025’s worst film War of the Worlds 2025, starring Ice Cube, has been slammed by fans and critics alike with a brutal 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Here's why it failed.

New Delhi:

War of the Worlds, the science fiction movie, features Ice Cube, Eva Longoria and Iman Benson in lead roles. The Hollywood film was released by Universal Pictures on Amazon Prime Video on July 30, 2025. While not many expectations were from the film, it has turned out to be even more of a disappointment.

Prime Video's remake has been termed as the worst film of 2025 with a 0% critic review on Rotten Tomatoes. Not just that, Ice Cube's film also received got 0 per cent hilarious response.

War of the Worlds 2025: What went wrong with Ice Cube’s sci-fi remake

As soon as the film was released on Prime Video, the movie received backlash for its below-average treatment of a material that is a classic. Critics also pointed out that Ice Cube's remake is nothing more than a soulless adaptation of a modernised classic science fiction.

Viewer backlash: X (Twitter) reactions call the film a ‘soulless mess’

Netizens also pointed out that the 2025 release does not pay homage to the original film. The film has received harsh reviews over its gimmick-based adaptation. Let's have a look at some X reactions here:

A user wrote, 'Just watched War of the Worlds (2025). What a terrible film. Not even a worthy, mediocre popcorn flick. Actors were fine, if uninspired, but the writing is lazy, unimaginative drivel that tries to do too much with far too little. Stick with the 2005 version.'

Another user wrote, 'I genuinely thought I was nearing the end of this film and I hit pause and wasn’t even halfway through. That second half felt like hours, dude, I’ve never seen such a long 1.5 hour movie, HORRIBLE pacing.'

Have a look at other reactions here:

More deets about the film

The 2025 remake of HG Wells's 1898 novel has been directed by Rich Lee. It has been co-written by Kenneth A Golde and Marc Hyman. Along with Ice Cube, the film also features Eva Longoria, Clark Gregg, Andrea Savage, Henry Hunter Hall, Iman Benson, Devon Bostick, and Michael O'Neill.

Also Read: Kelley Mack of The Walking Dead dies at 33 after battle with glioma