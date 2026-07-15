Want to watch Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey on IMAX? Tickets cost over Rs 1,800 in India

New Delhi:

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film The Odyssey is already creating massive buzz among moviegoers, and fans eager to experience the film on the biggest screen possible will have to pay a premium. With advance bookings now live in several Indian cities, ticket prices for IMAX screenings have climbed to more than Rs 1,800 at select multiplexes.

The Odyssey is set to release on Friday, July 17, 2026, in India in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film will also be released internationally in several languages, including Spanish, Russian and Japanese.

The Odyssey tickets cost over Rs 1,800 in India

According to listings on online ticket booking platforms, the premium IMAX 2D format show ticket prices of The Odyssey are going as high as Rs 1,850, while several other premium shows are priced between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,440, depending on the cinema, show timing and seat category. Take a look at the screengrab showing The Odyssey ticket prices in India.

(Image Source : WEBSITE: BOOKMYSHOW)Screengrab showing the ticket price of The Odyssey in India.

The high pricing of The Odyssey in India has sparked discussion on social media, with many fans sharing screenshots of the ticket rates. While some believe the experience will be worth the price, others have questioned the high cost of watching a film in theatres. See X reactions below:

(Image Source : X: @DHIMAHI11, @THEBLAZETRENDS)X users react to The Odyssey's ticket pricing in India.

The Odyssey gets an 'A' certificate from CBFC

Recently, The Odyssey has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, which means it is restricted to audiences aged 18 and above. The 'A' certificate was granted on July 9. Moreover, the Hollywood film will have a runtime of 172.33 minutes, which is approximately 2 hours, 52 minutes and 33 seconds.

To know more about the film's storyline and cast, take a look at the film's official trailer below:

More details about The Odyssey

The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan and is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic of the same name. The film features an ensemble cast including Tom Holland, alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal and Mia Goth. It is distributed by Universal Pictures.

Also Read: In pics: Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Matt Damon and Tom Holland at The Odyssey Mumbai screening