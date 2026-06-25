Vishal Bhardwaj, Sreekar Prasad and Deepa Bhatia among 529 invited to join the Academy

New Delhi:

Several Indian film personalities, including filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj, editors Deepa Bhatia and A Sreekar Prasad, costume designer Eka Lakhani, and casting director Dilip Shankar, have received invitations to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Oscars. A total of 529 artists and film professionals from around the world have been invited to become members this year.

Who are the Indian artists invited to join the Oscars body this year?

Although Vishal Bhardwaj is celebrated as a filmmaker, the Academy has invited him to the music branch. He began his career as a composer before moving into direction and has continued to compose music for his own films, including Maqbool, Omkara, Kaminey and Haider. He has also composed for Gulzar's Maachis and, most recently, Gustaakh Ishq, produced by Manish Malhotra.

"I'm deeply honoured and excited to be invited to become a member of the Academy. It is a privilege to be part of the most prestigious platform for global cinema, and I look forward to participating in the Academy Awards voting process," Bhardwaj said in a statement.

Film editor Deepa Bhatia, whose credits include Taare Zameen Par, My Name Is Khan, Rock On!!, Kai Po Che! and Raees, also shared the news on social media. "Honoured to be invited by the Academy, alongside people I so respect @vishalrbhardwaj," Bhatia posted on Instagram.

Veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad is another Indian invitee. He has edited acclaimed films across multiple languages, including Kaminey, Talvar, Pazhassi Raja and Kattradhu Thamizh. Costume designer Eka Lakhani, known for her work in Ponniyin Selvan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Leo and Dunki, also expressed her gratitude after receiving the invitation. "Honoured. Humbled. Grateful. Deeply honoured by the invitation to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It's a privilege to be part of a community of artists whose work I have admired, learned from and been inspired by for years. Here's to the magic of storytelling," Lakhani said, tagging her fellow Indian invitees.

Casting director Dilip Shankar has also been invited to the Academy's newly introduced casting branch. He is known for his work on Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding and Pan Nalin's The Last Show. In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor welcomed the new members. "Through their commitment to filmmaking, this year's exceptionally talented class has made significant contributions to our global movie industry," they said.

Over 500 artists invited as the Academy expands its global membership

The Academy also noted that membership is offered through sponsorship rather than an application process. Oscar nominees are automatically considered for membership in the year they receive their nomination and do not require sponsors.

According to the Academy, invitations are based on professional achievements while continuing to prioritise representation, inclusion and equity. Among this year's invitees, 42 per cent are women, 56 per cent belong to underrepresented communities, and 53 per cent come from 60 countries and territories outside the United States.

Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj shares glimpse of Arijit Singh's song 'Ishq Hone Wala Hai,' urges singer to reverse retirement