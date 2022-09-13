Viral Video: Succession's Jesse Armstrong takes dig at King Charles III in Emmys acceptance speech

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GERRIALERT HBO's Succession dominated the Emmys with nominations in 25 categories

Emmy Awards 2022 took place in the country on September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Succession showrunner Jesse Armstrong took a dig at King Charles III during his Emmys acceptance speech on Monday night, reports Variety. Taking to the stage along with the show's execs and cast members, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun, to accept the Emmy for outstanding drama series, Armstrong said: "Big week for successions. New king in the UK, this for us."

Armstrong, who is British and clearly not a Royalist, then said: "Evidently a little bit more voting in our winning than Prince Charles," prompting gasps from the audience and some of his team on stage.

"Keep it royalist, keep it royalist," quipped Scotland-born Cox, who plays the show's patriarch Logan Roy.

"No, I mean, I'm not saying we're more legitimate in our position than he is, we'll leave that to other people," Armstrong continued.

"Delicate balance," Cox replied, causing laughter to ripple across the audience. Armstrong then went on to deliver the rest of his acceptance speech.

HBO's Succession dominated the Emmys with nominations in 25 categories, followed by Jason Sudeikis starrer AppleTV+ show with 20 nods. It was a stellar night for Succession, which also saw Armstrong take home an award for best writing for a drama series, for the Season 3 finale, and Macfadyen honoured for best-supporting actor in a drama series.

For the unversed, King Charles III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on Saturday after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away last week on September 8. The Queen, the UK's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

The death of the Queen ended a generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made her a beacon of stability in a tumultuous world. The UK has entered a period of official mourning, with tributes pouring in from around the world.

-with IANS inputs

