Vin Diesel Birthday Special: 7 must-watch action thrillers of Fast and Furious star

Vin Diesel, an American actor and film producer is one of the renowned actors for the popular franchise Fast and Furious. His action films have garnered box-office numbers worldwide beyond the limit and is one of the world's highest-grossing actors. On his 57th birthday, let's look at a few action films he has been part of.

1. The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious is the story of the street racer in Los Angeles Dominic Toretto and his crew who are under the LAPD scanner. FBI agent Brian goes undercover and befriends Toretto to investigate the matter. Directed by Rob Cohen, the film stars Paul Walker, Michelle Rodrigues, Jordana Brewster and Johnny Strong.

2. Riddick

Riddick is the story of Riddick is left for dead on a sun-scorched planet but he survives its deadly predators and manages to activate an emergency beacon, alerting a lethal group of mercenaries who want him dead. Directed by David Twohy, the film features Katee Sackhoff, Karl Urban, Dave Bautista and Jordi Molla among others.

3. Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy is the story of a bunch of skilled criminals led by brash adventurer Peter Quill who join hands to fight a villain named Ronan the Accuser who wants to control the universe with the help of a mystical orb. Directed by James Gunn, the film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn.

4. The Pacifier

The Pacifier is the story of Shane Wolfe must rescue Howard Plummer. Plummer, who is working on a secret government assignment, is killed. Wolfe must now search for the assignment in his house where his five children live. Directed by Adam Shankman, the film features Brittany Snow, Max Thieriot, Morgan York, Lauren Graham and Brad Garrett among others.

5. Pitch Black

Pitch Black is the story of a spaceship full of passengers who find themselves stranded on a planet inhabited by nocturnal monsters during an eclipse. The only person they can rely on is a dangerous convict named Richard B Riddick. Directed by David Twohy, the film stars Cole Hauser, Rhiana Griffith, Radha Mitchell, Claudia Black and Keith David among others.

6. A Man Apart

A Man Apart is the story of two DEA agents guarding the border of California and Mexico against the drug barons, but the situation gets out of hand when one's wife is killed. Directed by F. Gary Gray, the film stars Larenz Tate, Timothy Olyphant, Geno Silva and Steve Eastin among others.

7. The Iron Giant

The Iron Giant is the story of a boy who befriends an innocent alien who resembles a gigantic robot. A suspicious government agent, however, desires to obliterate the extraterrestrial being. Directed by Brad Bird, the film stars Eli Marienthal, Jennifer Anniston Christopher McDonald and Mary Kay Bergman among others.

