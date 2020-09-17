Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KANYEW.EST Video of American Rapper Kanye West urinating on his Grammy Award leaves Twitter appalled

American Rapper Kanye West keeps ruling the headline for his outbursts on social media. On Wednesday, the rap star went on a Twitter rant sharing several pictures of his contracts with music labels, claiming that he wants to be free from the "modern day slavery." While his rant was still taken in good spirits by his followers and fans, what he did next appalled the Twitterverse. Kanye West shared a video of himself urinating on his Grammy Awards and declared, "ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE." Till now, West has been nominated for 69 Grammy Awards and has won 21 of them. Grammy is the biggest honour in the music industry.

Sharing the video, Kanye West wrote, "Trust me ... I WONT STOP." The video did not go down well with the viewers. Grammy-winner Diane Warren called West's actions "disrespectful" and said, "This was given to U by your peers out of respect for your work and U r literally pissing on them."

Trust me ... I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

West also post his contract on Twitter saying, "I know a lot of musicians are not allowed to say anything but I can’t be muted or cancelled so I’m going to say everything as always" He also said, "Here are my ten Universal contracts ... I need every lawyer in the world to look at these...I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony ... I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved."

90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

HI GUYS ... TRUST ME WE WILL NOT STOP ... HITBOY FIRST TO STAND UP ... I DIDN’T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH HIM PRODUCING FOR BEYONCÉ ... I HAD A PROBLEM WITH THE FACT HE WAS SIGNED TO ME AND I DIDN’T KNOW BUT I KNEW JAY AND BEYONCÉ AND HIT-BOY ... JUST FOR CLARITY — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Twitterverse was surprised by how Kanye West shook the internet in just one house. One user wrote, "Kanye West has tweeted his confidential contract PAGE BY PAGE, attempted to leak music, asked Drake & Taylor Swift to retweet him, recorded himself pissing on a Grammy, and leaked a Forbes’ editor’s number... all in under an hour lol." Another said, "He needs to be checked into a hospital. I’ve dated someone w/ untreated bipolar disease - I know what I’m talking about. Kanye’s loved ones need to commit him and keep him there while he heals and adjusts to his meds, for months probably. It’s his only chance."

He needs to be checked into a hospital. I’ve dated someone w/ untreated bipolar disease - I know what I’m talking about. Kanye’s loved ones need to commit him and keep him there while he heals and adjusts to his meds, for months probably. It’s his only chance. — EDG (@tinybeth83) September 17, 2020

I just turned my notifications off for @kanyewest’s tweets, never thought I’d live to see such a day. — Angad Sabharwal (@angad_sabharwal) September 17, 2020

He is going insane omg 😳 #Kanyewest — Empress hamerti👑 (@Hamerti4) September 16, 2020

It is said that Kanye West has been banned from Twitter for 12 hours after his tweets. Also, the rap star posted a screenshot of the number of Forbes magazine editor which was later taken down by Twitter.

