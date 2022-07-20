Twilight actress Ashley Greene bares it all in latest maternity shoot; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHLEY GREENE Twilight actress Ashley Greene

Twilight actress Ashley Greene who is pregnant dropped a sultry picture of herself on Instagram recently. She has been dropping some stunning pictures from her maternity shoot lately. "Baby Khoury coming soon," the "Twilight" star, 35, captioned the steamy Instagram photo of herself covering her chest with her hands from behind the glass door. Greene appeared to post a shot from the same shower last week, cradling her budding belly in a towel.

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

In no time, Ashley's post was bombarded with wishes from her fans and friends. One of the user wrote, "Wooooow so beautiful." Another said, "Loveee this. so beautiful." A user also wrote, "I am sooo happy for you."

Last month she shared a beautiful black-and-white picture of her side profile as she held her baby bump. "Poppin," she captioned the picture. She also added hashtags like "third-trimester" and "going strong."

Check out some more pictures of pregnant Ashley Greene below:

Greene's social media posts come four months after she informed her followers that she and her husband, Paul Khoury, are expecting their first child. "I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more," the actress wrote in March alongside a black-and-white picture with the Aussie, 33, and ultrasound shots. "I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby," Greene concluded.

Khoury and Greene tied the knot in July 2018, nearly two years after their engagement.

-with ANI inputs

