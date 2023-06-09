Transformers Rise Of the Beasts Twitter Reactions: Fans say 'INCREDIBLE'; eyes $155 million at box office

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Transformers Rise Of the Beasts Twitter Reactions

Transformers Rise Of The Beasts has taken over Twitter with fans flooding the social media with their excitement. The trailer had already piqued the interest of the Transformers fans and now that the film has released, it has all been worth the wait. Starring Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez and Tobe Nwigwe in his film debut, Transformers Rise Of the Beasts has already gotten a 100 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. On the other hand, fans have called the film 'Incredible' and compared it to the 2007 Transformers movie as well as Bumblebee.

"Transformers Rise Of The Beasts opening scene gave me CHILLS. COMPLETE CHILLS!!!!!! Crushes 2007, ROTF, AOE, and TLK openings. It’s a toss-up with the DOTM opening, and actually has similarities with Bumblebee’s opening. I personally enjoyed Bumblebee’s opening slightly more though. They did a great job on this film," said one Twitter user. Another commented, "#Transformers spoilers down there... The scene, where I couldn‘t hold up my tears. Hearing the Transformers Theme after so many years again.. gave me chills!"

"Not gonna lie this is one of the good transformers movie right next to Bumblebee and the 2007 movie, the human characters were relatable, the Transformers have 90% screen time, and the action was pretty entertaining," said another fan.

Check out the reactions here-

Accorinfing to a report in Deadline, Transformers Rise Of The Beasts will be witnessing a blockbuster box office collection. It is looking at a $155 million worldwide opening.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the seventh film from the 'Transformers' and takes audiences on the 1990s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer - the Maximals - to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

It is directed by Steven Caple Jr from a screenplay by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber.

