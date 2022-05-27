Top Gun Maverick Review & Twitter Reaction: Tom Cruise impresses, fans say 'that's how you make sequel'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tom Cruise in Top gun Maverick poster

Top Gun Maverick Review and Twitter Reaction: Tom Cruise's film has hit the theaters amid much fanfare and hype. The actor has, after all, returned with the Top Gun sequel after 36 years. Yes, the time is three decades later. But, without any surprises here, the Maverick has stunned the audience. Going by Top Gun Maverick reviews and reactions on Twitter, the film seems to be a hit and fans are quite impressed at how charming the 59-year-old actor is and are amazed at his mindblowing stunts in the Hollywood film.

"Top Gun : Maverick is by far the best movie of the year. This is how you do a sequel. Watch it in IMAX or the biggest screen possible and I promise you won’t regret it," wrote a fan rooting for the film. "I have told you all — repeatedly — that Top Gun: Maverick is one AMAZING movie. The current Rotten Tomatoes score is 97% from the critics and 99% from moviegoers. If there is any movie to see this spring, it is this one!" shared a user on Twitter.

Another one was so impressed that he declared it the best film ever made. "there is a stretch of TOP GUN: MAVERICK where I was briefly convinced it was the best movie I had ever seen," a user tweeted. Ecohing similar sentiments, another said, "Remember how y’all said you watched Everything Everywhere and felt like it might be the best movie ever? That’s how I felt watching TOP GUN: MAVERICK. It’s not just my favorite movie of the year…it’s an all-time favorite. Edge of my seat, emotional, beaming from ear-to-ear stuff,"

Here's how fans are reacting after watching Tom Cruise's Tom Gun: Maverick

With Top Gun Maverick, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is back in his popular avatar as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. It is the much-anticipated sequel of the 1986 hit "Top Gun". The Joseph Kosinski-directed film co-stars Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Miles Teller and Jay Ellis. The trailer shows Maverick going back to Naval Fighter Weapons School to teach to the younger generations.