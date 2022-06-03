Top Gun Maverick Box Office: Tom Cruise's film to create history; races to become his biggest domestic earner

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KANTOM0209 Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collection

Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collection: Tom Cruise film has been able to shatter several records at the box office worldwide. From becoming the top opener breaking records of Johnny Depp's 2007 actioner Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End to giving the actor his best opening weekend in his three-decade-long career, Top Gun Maverick has proved to be a spectacle. It is now on a streak to create one more record by attaining the credit of the biggest domestic earner for Tom Cruise. The film has garnered massive success at the box office as it crossed Rs 2300 crore and is not inching closer to collecting Rs 2500 globally. In India, the film clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek as they both released on May 27. It also faced tough competition from Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which became a superhit. The film is eyeing a lifetime total of Rs 30 crore in India.

According to Box Office India report, the film will earn Rs 20 crore by the weekend and may close at Rs 30 crore in India."Top Gun Maverick is doing fair business over the weekdays and should collect around 19.50 crore nett in its first week and it should do decent over Saturday and Sunday again and has a shot at 30 crore nett finish depending on the second Friday."

Ramesh Bala announced how the film broke Memorial Day weekend record, beating the 15-year-old record of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. He tweeted, "#TopGunMaverick All-time No.1 opening for #MemorialDay Weekend in #NorthAmerica - $151 Million.. Beats #PiratesoftheCaribbeanAtWorldsEnd 's $139 Million.. WW Opening $275 Million.. Best opening for @TomCruise (sic)."

About the film

Starring Hollywood star Tom Cruise, 'Top Gun: Maverick' is the legacy sequel to Tony Scott's swoony 1986 original, which is playing across 4,735 locations in the US. The world premiere of the film took place at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. For the film, Tom Cruise reunited with 'Oblivion' director Joseph Kosinski'. Val Kilmer reprises his role as rival "Iceman" for the sequel, while Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris also star.