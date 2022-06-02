Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collection: Tom Cruise's film marches towards Rs 2500 crores worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MOVIEMANTZ Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collection

Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collection: The film starring Tom Cruise has been able to break several records during the Memorial Day weekend. Top Gun Maverick emerged victorious and gave the actor his best opening weekend in his three-decade-long career. The film became the top opener breaking records of Johnny Depp's 2007 actioner Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End and has successfully crossed Rs 2300 crores worldwide and is marching towards another milestone of Rs 2500 crores globally. Ramesh Bala announced how Top Gun: Maverick broke Memorial Day weekend record, beating the 15-year-old record of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. He tweeted, "#TopGunMaverick All-time No.1 opening for #MemorialDay Weekend in #NorthAmerica - $151 Million.. Beats #PiratesoftheCaribbeanAtWorldsEnd 's $139 Million.. WW Opening $275 Million.. Best opening for @TomCruise (sic)."

Tom Cruise took to his Twitter handle and thanked his fans for their overwhelming support. He shared, "Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend."

While in India, the film was released on May 27 clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek and it also had to face the heat of the superhit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Arayan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film is expected to cross 20 crores by this weekend. According to the Box Office India report, "Top Gun Maverick is doing fair business over the weekdays and should collect around 19.50 crore nett in its first week and it should do decent over Saturday and Sunday again and has a shot at 30 crore nett finish depending on the second Friday."

The collections of Top Gun Maverick in India to date are as follows.

Wednesday - 25,00,000 apprx

Thursday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Friday - 2,50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 4,25,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 4,25,00,000 apprx

Monday - 1,85,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 1,65,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 16,75,00,000 apprx

The world premiere of the Tom Cruise star vehicle, 'Top Gun: Maverick' took place at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The screening ended with a five-minute standing ovation from the crowd. For the film, Tom Cruise reunited with 'Oblivion' director Joseph Kosinski'. Val Kilmer reprises his role as rival "Iceman" for the sequel, while Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris also star.