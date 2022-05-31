Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TOP GUN MAVERICK BOX OFFICE COLL Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collection: Tom Cruise's film holds steady, sees 10 percent jump in India

Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collection: Two new films released at the theatres this week viz Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun Maverick' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek.' Both the projects have been facing tough competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. Starring Hollywood star Tom Cruise, 'Top Gun: Maverick' is the legacy sequel to Tony Scott's swoony 1986 original, which is playing across 4,735 locations in the US. Not just overseas, but the film is doing its best to hold steady at the Indian box office. The film has already taken off to $250 million-plus opening weekend worldwide, all thanks to the Memorial Day weekend in the USA. On day 4 in India, the trade reports state that the Hollywood film saw a 10 per cent jump and managed to earn Rs 13.92 crores.

Going by BoxofficeIndia reports, "The film has done far better than Anek but it was a wide release of almost 1800 screens so business is not up to the mark. Still the fate is dependent on Monday and if the film can do business in the range of its Friday business it will have a chance for a decent run. The film has done huge business in the US with around $125 million over the weekend and Memorial day to come which should take it to $150 million for the four day bank holiday."

Here're the collections of Top Gun Maverick till now:

Wednesday - 25,00,000 apprx

Thursday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Friday - 2,50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 4,25,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 4,25,00,000 apprx

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#TopGunMaverick All-time No.1 opening for #MemorialDay Weekend in #NorthAmerica - $151 Million.. Beats #PiratesoftheCaribbeanAtWorldsEnd 's $139 Million.. WW Opening $275 Million.. Best opening for @TomCruise (sic)."

If projections for 'Maverick' continue to expand, the film could become the best Memorial Day opening of all time, potentially unseating the $153 million debut of Disney's 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' in 2007. With word-of-mouth and a holiday weekend ahead, there is still plenty of room for 'Maverick' to grow.

For the film, Cruise reunited with 'Oblivion' director Joseph Kosinski for 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Val Kilmer reprises his role as rival "Iceman" for the sequel, while Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris also star.

-with IANS inputs