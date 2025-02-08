Tony Roberts, Woody Allen's friend and Tony Award-nominated theatre artist dies at 85

Follow us on Image Source : X Hollywood actor Tony Roberts dies at 85

Tony Award-nominated theatre artist Tony Roberts breathed his last at the age of 85 on Saturday. He was a versatile artist and used to work on both plays and musicals. Renowned for his seamless transition between musicals and dramatic plays, Roberts had also earned a Tony Award nomination. His frequent appearances in Woody Allen films, often playing Allen's trusted sidekick, cemented his place in Hollywood history. Roberts' death was confirmed by his daughter Nicole Burleigh.

Roberts' memorable roles

With a charming and warm stage performance, Roberts was a natural fit for musical comedy. He played memorable roles in Broadway hits such as How Now, Dow Jones and the musical remake of Sugar, Some Like It Hot. His collaboration with Julie Andrews in Victor/Victoria marked his grand return to Broadway. Roberts also played roles in several sitcoms, including the campy, roller-disco spectacle Xanadu in 2007 and the classic revival of The Royal Family in 2009.

He also acted in these films

Roberts debuted his talents on the Broadway stage in Woody Allen's 1966 comedy Don't Drink the Water. He later reprised his role for the film remake. He also starred in Allen's Play It Again, Sam, which was a hit on both stage and screen. Roberts became a familiar face in Woody Allen's cinematic universe. He appeared in many of the director's acclaimed films, including Annie Hall, Stardust Memories, A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy, Hannah and Her Sisters, and Radio Days.

