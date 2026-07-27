Spider-Man Brand New Day gets UA 13+ rating from CBFC; orders removal of kissing scene, abusive words

New Delhi:

Marvel fans won't have to wait much longer, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day is all set to release in Indian theatres on July 30. Ahead of its release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the film with a UA 13+ certificate. However, the makers were asked to make a few changes before its theatrical release.

What changes did the CBFC ask for?

As per the CBFC certification details, the board directed the makers to remove a romantic kissing scene from the film. It also asked for strong words and objectionable language in the English audio and subtitle tracks to be muted or removed.

In addition, the film will carry a static anti-liquor health warning during scenes that show alcohol consumption. Apart from these modifications, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been cleared without any major changes to its story or action sequences.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Runtime and story details

Tom Holland and Zendaya's film has received its certification from the CBFC's Mumbai regional office and has a certified runtime of 144.52 minutes (2 hours and 24 minutes).

According to the synopsis, the story is set "four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker is living alone in a world that no longer remembers him. Devoting himself entirely to protecting New York City as Spider-Man, he faces increasing responsibility while experiencing a mysterious physical transformation."

(Image Source : CBFC)Spider-Man Brand New Day gets UA 13+ rating from CBFC

Why won't Spider-Man: Brand New Day release on IMAX?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theatres on Thursday, but Indian fans won't be able to watch it in IMAX. The decision is reportedly due to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which releases two weeks earlier. Since Nolan's film was shot entirely using IMAX cameras, it is expected to get an exclusive run in IMAX theatres across several markets, including India. Interestingly, the film also stars Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Confirming the development, Sony Pictures said, "No IMAX release for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India, but the film will be available in premium large-format (PLF) screens for an epic big-screen experience."

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal and Sony Pictures USA. The superhero film is scheduled to hit Indian theatres on July 30.

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