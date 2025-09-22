Tom Holland injured on the sets of Spider Man: Brand New Day, rushed to hospital Tom Holland has been injured while shooting on the sets of the movie 'Spider Man: Brand New Day'. Read further to know about the actor's health.

New Delhi:

Hollywood star Tom Holland, popularly known as the new age Spider-Man, recently got injured during the shooting of the fourth instalment, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. After this accident, not only did the shooting of the film stop, but the actor was also rushed to the hospital.

However, it is a relief that the injury is not serious and the doctors have advised him to rest. It also seems like the release date of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' may not be affected.

What happened on the sets of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Reportedly, Tom Holland suffered a slight injury during the shooting of the film in Glasgow. Initial investigation revealed that he suffered a mild concussion. Doctors have advised him to rest for a few days. The film unit also stopped the shooting, giving priority to safety. The makers say that the hiatus will not be too long and the actor will return to the set in a few days.

No effect on release date

According to sources associated with the film, the injury will not affect the production schedule much. Hence, the film's scheduled release date of July 24, 2026 will not be changed. The unit also clarified that Tom Holland's health is completely stable and he will be seen in front of the camera soon.

As the news of Tom Holland's injury spread on social media, his fans became restless. X's fans were constantly seen praying for his speedy recovery. Tom's fans were worried about his health and were constantly wishing him a speedy recovery.

The actor has been injured many times before

Tom Holland's career is full of action and stunts. He is known to own his scene, due to which incidents of injury have come to light before. During the shooting of his previous film 'Uncharted', he had to face many difficult situations. In an interview, he revealed that in one scene, he had to do a shot of hitting a car 17 times, which left him with severe fatigue and muscle pain. Despite this, he remains completely devoted to his work.

Where was Tom shooting?

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is being shot in Scotland. Interestingly, the previous film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021) was shot entirely on a soundstage. This time, Holland himself was very excited about shooting on location. He had said before the start of the film that he always prefers to shoot in the open air.

