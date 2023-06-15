Tom Holland calls his relationship with Zendaya 'sacred', says 'we don't owe it to anyone'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TOM HOLLAND Tom Holland calls his affair with Zendaya 'sacred'

Tom Holland and Zendaya have captured the hearts of fans worldwide as one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. Their star power shines brilliantly at the pinnacle of their careers. Recently, during the promotion of his upcoming psychological thriller, The Crowded Room, Tom spoke about his relationship with Zendaya. He said that they are incredibly protective of their relationship.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Spider-Man actor said, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep it as sacred as possible. We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

He also clarified why Zendaya was not at the New York premiere of The Crowded Room, stating that she was busy. "She's visiting her grandma. We're two very busy people, and we're on the opposite sides of the world at this present time, so she couldn't come," the actor shared.

The actor also discussed being in the public eye all the time and taking a break from social media. "It’s tough when every time you leave your front door, you are working. You’re on camera. I can’t walk around New York without clicking everywhere I go. And social media was bringing that outside world into my house. I just had to get rid of it. I needed to get back to reality, remind myself of who I am and where I’m from, and just live my life as normally as possible, in my abnormal way. Which is my career, I guess," he said.

Speaking of The Crowded Room, Holland stars opposite Amanda Seyfried. The series is written by A Beautiful Mind writer Akiva Goldsman. Tom Holland also serves as an executive producer on the 10-part series, which premiered on Apple TV+ on June 9.

Also read: Adipurush Box Office Prediction: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's movie looking for Rs 45-50 cr opening

Also read: Vijay Varma breaks silence after Tamannaah confirms their affair: 'There’s a lot of love'

Latest Hollywood News