Tom Cruise stars as oil baron in Alejandro G Inarritu's Digger, fans say 'Oscar awaiting' | Watch trailer

New Delhi:

Tom Cruise is set to headline Digger, the latest film from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Inarritu. Backed by Warner Brothers Pictures and Legendary Pictures, the film is a high-stakes comedy that blends satire with global catastrophe. The film's trailer was released on July 13. It is scheduled to hit cinemas and IMAX screens across India on October 2, 2026.

Tom Cruise's Digger trailer out

In the film, Tom Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, a powerful oil tycoon whose company's actions accidentally trigger an environmental disaster with the potential to ignite a nuclear war. As the crisis escalates, Digger sets out on a desperate mission to convince the world that he is the only person capable of preventing destruction. The film's trailer was released on Monday. Watch it here:

In the comment box, fans wrote, "Oscar awaiting", "You can tell this is going to be legendary, we haven’t seen him in a new character since Grossman. Cmon now a film with Iñárritu ?!!!!", "Hey Oscar it's Cruise... Nice to have you", "Blockbuster Loading", "Can’t go wrong with Inarritu!", and others.

All about the cast and crew of Digger

Joining Cruise is a star-studded cast that includes Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jesse Plemons. The film also features Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde in key roles.

Digger is directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone and Sabina Berman. The story has been developed by Iñárritu and Berman.

The film is produced by Iñárritu, Mary Parent, Tom Cruise and Michael Sharp. Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki serve as executive producers.

Iñárritu has reunited with several of his longtime collaborators for the project. The crew includes cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, editors Conor O'Neill and Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Jacqueline West, makeup and hair designer Alessandro Bertolazzi and casting director Francine Maisler. Dennis Gassner and Richard Johnson are the production designers, while Kazu Hiro handles prosthetic makeup design. Cosmo Sheldrake has composed the film's music.

Tom Cruise was last seen in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. As for Alejandro G. Inarritu, he has previously directed films like The Revenant, which won three Oscars, including Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, in 2015.

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