Tom Cruise 'loved' Steven Spielberg-Emily Blunt's Disclosure Day, thanks Spielberg for 'all the hours of joy'

New Delhi:

Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise recently watched Steven Spielberg's directorial Disclosure Day with friends and shared his reaction on social media. The alien-invasion thriller, released on June 12, 2026, stars Emily Blunt in a lead role.

On Friday, Tom Cruise took to social media to share photos from the screening and revealed that he attended it with actors Colin Farrell and Dakota Fanning. He praised the film and congratulated Spielberg, Emily Blunt, and the entire team behind the movie, saying he 'loved' it.

Tom Cruise 'loved' Steven Spielberg-Emily Blunt's Disclosure Day

Sharing pictures from Disclosure Day's screening, Tom Cruise wrote, "Nothing better than a summer Spielberg movie night in a packed theater with friends! Steven thank you for all of the hours of joy that you have given us in the cinema!! It has been a great honor and pleasure to have worked with you and to call you my friend."

He also congratulated his “dear friend” Emily Blunt and the entire group of artists who created the film, writing, "Congratulations to my dear friend Emily and the entire group of artists that created this movie. You were superb. We all loved Disclosure Day!!"

Take a look at Tom Cruise's X post below:

Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg's past collaborations

For the unversed, Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg have previously worked together on Minority Report (2002) and War of the Worlds (2005).

About Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg is an acclaimed filmmaker known for his summer blockbusters. Over a career spanning more than five decades, he has delivered several hit films, including Jaws, Jurassic Park, and the Indiana Jones franchise.

How much did Disclosure Day earn on its Day 1?

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Disclosure Day has witnessed a slow start at the Indian box office. On its first day, the Hollywood film collected Rs 1.80 crore in India net, while its total India gross stands at Rs 2.16 crore.

Notably, the film faced a box office clash with several releases, including Manoj Bajpayee's Governor, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, among others.

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