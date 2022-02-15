Tom Cruise as Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Fans inspect Super Bowl trailer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BRYANIRIV1 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Super Bowl trailer has maxed out the excitement levels in fans. Equipped with easter eggs, the trailer is filled with details to keep fans engaged till the release of the film. As the trailer dropped, eager fans jumped in to inspect every minute detail of it. Within hours, theories flooded discussion forums and social media platforms. In one of the theories doing rounds on the Internet, netizens claim to have spotted the beloved Avenger, Iron Man in the video.

Tom Cruise to play Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2?

According to fans, Iron Man will be coming back and the role will be essayed by Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. The theory stems out from a part where a superhero is seen flying and crashing through debris with blinding light surrounding him. While it is hard to clearly see and recognise the character, Twitterverse is convinced that it's Superior Iron Man. They are of the opinion that this variant of Tony Stark, will not be essayed by Robert Downey Jr, but Tom Cruise.

Wait, or is it Captain Marvel's Maria Rambeau?

While multiple theories try to prove that the new character is Iron Man, some disagree. According to them, it is Maria Rambeau in the Doctor Strange Trailer, not Superior Iron Man. For the unversed, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Maria Rambeau is a former United States Air Force pilot nicknamed Photon and a single mother to Monica Rambeau. She was introduced in Brie Larson's film Captain Marvel as a friend to Carol Danvers and a mechanic fixing planes in New Orleans. The role was essayed by Lashana Lynch. The character was also seen in Marvel's web-show WandaVision.

For the unversed, the first standalone sequel to 'Doctor Strange', follows the Sorcerer Supreme's efforts to deal with the aftermath of the multiverse-distorting spell that he had cast in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', a dangerous move resulting in villains from across the multiverse to bleed into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The film is also set after the events that occur in 'WandaVision' and 'Loki', and portrays Doctor Strange teaming up with Wanda Maximoff. Watch the trailer:

'Multiverse of Madness' also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez is set to make her MCU debut as America Chavez with the film, which is directed by Sam Raimi.

The film will arrive in theatres on May 6 after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.