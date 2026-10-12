Tobey Maguire officiates ex-wife Jennifer's wedding to billionaire; Leonardo DiCaprio attends

Tobey Maguire, known as the OG Spider-Man, surprised fans by officiating his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer's wedding to billionaire music executive Geoff Ogunlesi. The ceremony took place on October 10, just weeks after Tobey and Jennifer finalised their divorce. Several pictures from the wedding have since surfaced on social media.

Tobey Maguire officiates ex-wife's wedding

Jennifer and Geoff exchanged vows at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii. In several photos going viral, Tobey Maguire is seen happily officiating his ex-wife's wedding as the latter shares a kiss with her now-husband.

The ceremony was attended by several celebrities, including Tobey Maguire's childhood friend Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos. Other guests included Courteney Cox, Rachel Zoe, Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa, Erin Foster, Kris Jenner and rapper Young Thug.

When did Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer divorce?

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer officially finalised their divorce on September 21, nearly a decade after they separated. The former couple parted ways in October 2016 after nine years of marriage and filed for divorce six years later.

They share two children, daughter Ruby Sweetheart, 19, and son Otis Tobias, 17. Both were present at their mother's wedding to Geoff Ogunlesi.

Despite their separation, Tobey and Jennifer have maintained a cordial relationship and continue to co-parent their children. Tobey's decision to officiate Jennifer's wedding has also drawn attention to the bond they continue to share after their divorce.

Jennifer Meyer and Geoff Ogunlesi welcome baby girl

Jennifer Meyer and Geoff Ogunlesi got married months after welcoming a baby girl together. Meyer had shared the news of their daughter in a social media post on Father's Day, expressing her love for Geoff. “A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most @geoffo212 Happy Father’s Day,” she wrote.

Who is Geoff Ogunlesi?

Geoff Ogunlesi is the son of Nigerian billionaire lawyer and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi. He is the founder and CEO of The Ogunlesi Group, a Los Angeles-based entertainment and music management company.

The company manages several artists, including Young Thug, charlieonnafriday, Myles Frost and Alabama Barker.

Tobey Maguire's upcoming project

On the work front, Tobey Maguire is set to appear in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Doomsday. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18, 2026.

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